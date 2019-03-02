EFL: Marco Stiepermann cleans up as drone halts play at Portsmouth

Nottingham Forest assistant Roy Keane was booked during his side's 2-0 defeat at Stoke

Nottingham Forest assistant Roy Keane was known for his combative nature as a player.

The former Manchester United skipper was shown 69 yellow cards in the Premier League and he can now add one more yellow to his tally, having been booked for the first time as a coach in his side's 2-0 defeat at Stoke City on Saturday.

Combustible Keane's booking doesn't make the cut for the five things you may have missed in the EFL today, but here's what does...

Captain Jack inspires Villa

Aston Villa have averaged 1.6 points per game with Jack Grealish in the team and just one per game without him this season

Aston Villa have endured a tough three months without playmaker Jack Grealish.

Villa were on the cusp of breaking into the play-offs when he suffered an injury against West Bromwich Albion on 7 December but, in the near three months he was out for, they claimed just 12 points in 12 league games to fall off the pace in the Championship.

The former England Under-21 international made his comeback in his side's 4-0 win over Derby on Saturday and what a comeback it was.

Handed the captaincy of his boyhood club for the first time, Grealish inspired his side to a thumping win, including scoring the fourth just before the break with a stunning volley from the edge of the area from Glenn Whelan's corner.

Villa boss Dean Smith told BBC WM 95.6: "Jack's got great leadership qualities and he's a Villa boy so I had no qualms about making him captain today.

"The armband isn't a burden to him and I thought it was a good statement for the future and for him."

Curse of the Young Player of the Month

Jacob Brown was sent off for a poor challenge on Southend midfielder Sam Mantom

Young Barnsley forward Jacob Brown enjoyed a brilliant January, with one assist and five goals for the Tykes.

February wasn't too bad either, with another goal and assist as the South Yorkshire side moved into the League One automatic promotion places.

However, March did not get off the the best start for the 20-year-old.

On the same day he was belatedly given his EFL Young Player of the Month award for January, Brown was shown the first red card of his career 35 minutes into his side's game at Southend.

Fortunately, Daniel Stendel's men did not let the setback derail them too much as they went on to claim a 3-0 win.

Brown tweeted after the game: "Can't thank the boys enough! Absolutely devastated to be sent off but I'll learn from it. All the lads put in a class performance and got the win they deserved! Thanks for all the messages."

Drone halts play as Pompey soar past Bantams

Referee Oliver Langford ordered both sets of players to the side of the pitch, after seeing the drone

Portsmouth fans had probably been getting a bit sick of hearing people droning on about the fact that they had not won a League One game since New Year's Day.

But, after five straight draws, Pompey's season found lift-off once again as they hit five past managerless Bradford City on Saturday.

Ben Close's brace sealed the victory late on, but not before an unusual pause to proceedings at 2-0, on the hour mark, when the referee halted the game after a drone was spotted circling the skies above Fratton Park.

However, play soon resumed after it disappeared and the hosts pushed on, safely steering themselves to a 5-1 win.

The comprehensive result against the struggling Bantams means Pompey remain in the relatively-lofty height of fourth place, five points off an automatic promotion spot.

From washing the manager's car to cleaning up at Millwall

Media playback is not supported on this device Marco Stiepermann took his chance on the wheel of fortune and lost.

It's safe to say it's been a week of highs and lows for Norwich City midfielder Marco Stiepermann.

On Tuesday, he took a chance to avoid a £50 fine by spinning a wheel of misfortune to decide his fate instead, and the spinner landed him with the unenviable task of cleaning Canaries head coach Daniel Farke's car - inside and out.

But, if Farke had any complaints about the quality of the finish, any black marks on Stiepermann's record surely vanished when he opened the scoring for Norwich at Millwall on Saturday.

Stiepermann was on hand to turn in a rebound after Lions goalkeeper Jordan Archer had saved Onel Hernandez's effort on 16 minutes.

Ultimately, a 3-1 win saw the Norfolk club resume their two-point lead at the top of the Championship.

No Oyston but still no party - yet - for Blackpool

Owen Oyston has been associated with Blackpool since buying shares in the club in 1987

A 22-year era ended at Blackpool on Monday, as owner Owen Oyston and his daughter Natalie Christopher were removed from the financially-troubled League One club's board by the receivers.

Seasiders supporters have widely welcomed the news of the departure of Oyston, with captain Jay Spearing telling BBC Radio Lancashire: "This can only be good news, especially for the fans. It's something they've always wanted and I'm happy for the fans, as well as for the players and the staff."

But if the Tangerines were hoping the off-field changes might prompt a victory on the pitch they were mistaken.

The Lancashire club lost 4-0 at relegation-threatened Bristol Rovers, as Jonson Clarke-Harris netted a hat-trick for the home side.

However, with fans having previously boycotted home games in protest, disapproving of Oyston's running of the club, happier times may be around the corner, with thousands set to return for Blackpool's next home game.

As of Friday, 7,900 tickets had been sold for next Saturday's match against Southend United, with the Tangerines expecting a vast rise in their attendance compared to the 3,252 who watched their win over Walsall last month.