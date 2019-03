Media playback is not supported on this device Glass bottle thrown at Scott Sinclair during Celtic's 2-0 win over Hibs

Objects being thrown from fans is "happening far too often" after a glass bottle landed near Scott Sinclair in the 2-0 win over Hibernian, says Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

Police are investigating the incident in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Coins have also been thrown at Scottish games this season, including one at Lennon while he was Hibs head coach.

"It's just been a real sore point of this season, whether it be bottles, coins, flares," Lennon said.

"It's just totally unacceptable. These players should be out there, that should be the safest environment for them to be. They're entertaining the public, whether it be the Celtic public or the Scottish public; the officials, management - that should be a safe environment for us to come and work and enjoy our work.

"I don't like to see it so it's got to be stamped out, it's just happening far too often now. That could've really hurt Scott today. We need to find the culprits; arrest them, punish them but you can't stop individuals from moments of madness when they've probably had too much to drink."

Hibs said in a statement "two bottles were thrown, one from each set of supporters" and that CCTV footage would be reviewed.

And Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom added: "No-one wants to see it. Wherever it has come from, we need to find whoever has thrown it.

"It seems to be happening too often just now. It seems a little bit more up here but it still happens all over."

'Clubs must take responsibility' - analysis

Former Aberdeen captain Willie Miller on Sportsound

It'll keep happening until the clubs take on board that it's their responsibility and they take strict liability on board.

We talk about VAR on the pitch. We probably should be getting VAR in the stands first to make sure that we can root out this evil of the game.