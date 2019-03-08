Championship
Birmingham12:00Aston Villa
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Aston Villa (Sun)

Blues top scorer Che Adams and leading Villa marksman Tammy Abraham have both hit 21 Championship goals this season
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 GMT on Sunday

Birmingham City and Aston Villa both have injuries to contend with ahead of their Second City derby at St Andrew's.

Wes Harding is expected to come in for Maxime Colin (hamstring) at right back and Gary Gardner is ineligible to face his parent club under the terms of the midfielder's season-long loan.

Villa are without defender Tommy Elphick, who ruptured a foot tendon in the 4-0 home win over Derby.

But they have midfielder John McGinn available again after suspension.

Glenn Whelan is the man most likely to make way, while Kortney Hause may move across to partner Tyrone Mings in central defence, which would earn a recall for Neil Taylor at left-back.

Villa have not lost to Blues in the league since Emile Heskey and Julian Gray scored in a 2-0 win at St Andrew's in March 2005.

Alan Hutton went half the length of the field to score the pick of the Aston Villa goals in his side's 4-2 win over Blues in November
Match facts

  • Birmingham have won just one of their last 15 matches in all competitions against Villa.
  • Villa are unbeaten in their previous six league visits to St Andrew's. Each of the past three have been draws.
  • Blues manager Garry Monk has won more matches against Villa during his managerial career (six) than against any other club.
  • Villa boss Dean Smith has won four of his past five Championship meetings with Birmingham (D1).
  • Birmingham have kept just one clean sheet in their previous 10 Championship games - a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest on 2 February.
  • Villa are looking to win back-to-back Championship games for the first time since November, when they won three in a row in a run that included the 4-2 win over Blues at Villa Park.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich35209671452669
2Leeds35207859382167
3Sheff Utd35198859342565
4West Brom35179967472060
5Middlesbrough341513638241458
6Bristol City34159104436854
7Derby35159114543254
8Birmingham35121495345850
9Nottm Forest35121494740750
10Hull35148135048250
11Aston Villa35111596153848
12Preston351212115449548
13Sheff Wed351212114148-748
14Swansea34138134542347
15Brentford3412101258461246
16Stoke351014113742-544
17Blackburn351111134755-844
18QPR35126174255-1342
19Wigan3599173449-1536
20Millwall35810173853-1534
21Reading35712163751-1433
22Rotherham35615143756-1933
23Bolton3568212255-3326
24Ipswich35312202759-3221
View full Championship table

