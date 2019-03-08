Birmingham City v Aston Villa (Sun)

Blues top scorer Che Adams and leading Villa marksman Tammy Abraham have both hit 21 Championship goals this season

Birmingham City and Aston Villa both have injuries to contend with ahead of their Second City derby at St Andrew's.

Wes Harding is expected to come in for Maxime Colin (hamstring) at right back and Gary Gardner is ineligible to face his parent club under the terms of the midfielder's season-long loan.

Villa are without defender Tommy Elphick, who ruptured a foot tendon in the 4-0 home win over Derby.

But they have midfielder John McGinn available again after suspension.

Glenn Whelan is the man most likely to make way, while Kortney Hause may move across to partner Tyrone Mings in central defence, which would earn a recall for Neil Taylor at left-back.

Villa have not lost to Blues in the league since Emile Heskey and Julian Gray scored in a 2-0 win at St Andrew's in March 2005.

Alan Hutton went half the length of the field to score the pick of the Aston Villa goals in his side's 4-2 win over Blues in November

Match facts