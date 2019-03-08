Birmingham City v Aston Villa (Sun)
Birmingham City and Aston Villa both have injuries to contend with ahead of their Second City derby at St Andrew's.
Wes Harding is expected to come in for Maxime Colin (hamstring) at right back and Gary Gardner is ineligible to face his parent club under the terms of the midfielder's season-long loan.
Villa are without defender Tommy Elphick, who ruptured a foot tendon in the 4-0 home win over Derby.
But they have midfielder John McGinn available again after suspension.
Glenn Whelan is the man most likely to make way, while Kortney Hause may move across to partner Tyrone Mings in central defence, which would earn a recall for Neil Taylor at left-back.
Villa have not lost to Blues in the league since Emile Heskey and Julian Gray scored in a 2-0 win at St Andrew's in March 2005.
Match facts
- Birmingham have won just one of their last 15 matches in all competitions against Villa.
- Villa are unbeaten in their previous six league visits to St Andrew's. Each of the past three have been draws.
- Blues manager Garry Monk has won more matches against Villa during his managerial career (six) than against any other club.
- Villa boss Dean Smith has won four of his past five Championship meetings with Birmingham (D1).
- Birmingham have kept just one clean sheet in their previous 10 Championship games - a 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest on 2 February.
- Villa are looking to win back-to-back Championship games for the first time since November, when they won three in a row in a run that included the 4-2 win over Blues at Villa Park.