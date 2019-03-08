Liverpool v Burnley

Liverpool's Sadio Mane has scored in his last five league games at Anfield, netting six goals in total

TEAM NEWS

Dejan Lovren could be available for Liverpool on Sunday after two months out with a hamstring injury, while James Milner is expected to be fit.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, sidelined since April by a serious knee injury, makes his playing comeback for the under-23 side at Derby on Friday.

Burnley have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Aaron Lennon is not yet ready to return, while Jonathan Walters and Steven Defour are long-term absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: "It's not where you start, it's where you finish." Well-known words that come from the Broadway musical Seesaw (you're humming it now, aren't you?).

It's an appropriate theme for both teams' seasons and this game too.

Liverpool: They're the chasers now, which is something Jurgen Klopp is "completely fine with". As he stated last Sunday at Everton: "Who wants to be top at the beginning of March?"

Burnley: Despite scoring first in three of the past four meetings with Liverpool, they've failed to win any. Overall, though, things have tipped their way since Christmas - two defeats from 10 games, after 13 in 19 in the first half of the season.

Fans on Saturday night: Take Klopp's advice. If you can.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "The plan is clear: we have to win football games. Manchester City play on Saturday, so we will know the result before we start so there is no reason to make a big fuss.

"We are in a position we like to be in, it is not a problem. We wanted to be in a position to fight for the top spot in the league and we are still in it and that is all we need to be positive and optimistic."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We've has good results recently against Manchester United and Tottenham. You need things to go in your favour but you still have to be at the better end of your game, collectively."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley have got form here - they drew this fixture last season when Liverpool were left frustrated despite having 71% possession and 35 shots, but I think the outcome will be different this time.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 11 home league games against Burnley, winning nine of those matches.

Burnley's last win at Anfield came in the top flight in September 1974.

The Clarets have picked up just four points from a possible 27 against Liverpool in Premier League meetings.

Liverpool

The Reds have scored more than once in just three of their 11 league and cup games this calendar year.

Liverpool have failed to win five of their nine Premier League fixtures in 2019 - having only dropped points in three of their 20 matches before the turn of the year this season.

Victory would ensure the Reds equal their highest points total at this stage of a top-flight campaign. They had 73 points after 30 matches in 1987-88, when they eventually won the title.

The Merseysiders are unbeaten in 35 Premier League home games, winning 25 and drawing 10.

Sadio Mane has scored in each of his past five league games at Anfield, netting six goals in total.

Mohamed Salah has failed to score in three consecutive league appearances for the first time at Liverpool.

If Salah scores on Sunday he will equal the Premier League record for reaching 50 goals for a single club in the fewest matches. Alan Shearer did so in 66 matches for Blackburn.

