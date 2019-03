David Beckham scored 20 goals in 124 games for LA Galaxy after leaving Real Madrid

LA Galaxy unveiled a statue of former England captain David Beckham outside their stadium, before Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the winner in their MLS season opener against Chicago Fire.

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Beckham, 43, won the MLS Cup twice in five seasons with Galaxy from 2007.

The statue is the first of its kind in the MLS.

"Today a dream came true," said Beckham, the owner of Inter Miami, who will make their MLS debut in 2020.

During the unveiling ceremony at Dignity Health Sports Park, former Galaxy team-mate Robbie Keane, NBA legend Kobe Bryant and US rapper Snoop Dogg paid tribute to Beckham.

Beckham said: "I am truly proud you have created something to a. keep me young and b. give my family and friends and especially my kids, who can come here one day very soon and see something of their father and see what we created and what I achieved."

Former Sweden striker Ibrahimovic, who scored 22 goals in his debut season, scored an 80th-minute header to give Galaxy a 2-1 win.

Elsewhere, FC Cincinnati lost 4-1 to Seattle Sounders on their MLS debut, while ex-Manchester United and Portugal winger Nani made his MLS debut for Orlando City in a 2-2 draw with New York City.

Champions Atlanta United face Wayne Rooney's DC United on Sunday at 23:00 GMT.