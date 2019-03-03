Gianni Infantino: Fifa president watches Highland League champions Cove Rangers

Fifa president Gianni Infantino shows off his new Cove Rangers hat

Fifa president Gianni Infantino was among the crowd at the Balmoral Stadium on Saturday as Cove Rangers beat Highland League rivals Nairn County.

The Italian was in Aberdeen for the International Football Association Board's annual general meeting.

He was invited to the game by Scottish FA president Alan McRae, who is also honorary president of Cove Rangers.

The champions moved level with leaders Brora Rangers after goals from Jordon Brown, Daniel Park and Scott Ross.

Greg Clarke, chairman of the English FA, Kieran O'Connor, president of FA Wales, and David Martin the Irish FA president were also in attendance, along with SFA vice president Rod Petrie, chairman of Hibernian.

Talking at the Ifab gathering, Infantino said Scottish referees are at a "high level" and spoke of video assistant referees as a "success story".

Infantino, who is pushing to expand the World Cup to 48 teams, added that it was "certainly feasible to introduce VAR to Scotland if there is a wish by the Scottish FA, the league and the clubs" for it.

The Fifa president is not staying around for Sunday's Scottish Cup tie between Aberdeen and Rangers since he is attending a meeting in Oman.

Gianni Infantino and others were guests of SFA president Alan McRae (bottom right)