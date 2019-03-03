Neil Warnock: Cardiff boss warns side to cut out mistakes

Media playback is not supported on this device Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Cardiff City: Neil Warnock disappointed with goals conceded

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock is urging his side to stop making defensive errors in their bid to stay in the Premier League.

Only Fulham have conceded more goals than the Bluebird in the top flight after Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Wolves left them two points adrift of safety.

Warnock says there is little he can do.

"I don't think there is much you can do on the coaching side with that, they are just elementary mistakes we keep seem to be making," he explained.

"Two goals in the space of two minutes killed us, I am like a record, saying the same thing after games.

"Wolves didn't even have to work hard for the goals, they are both from silly mistakes. What can you say? It kills you and knocks you back.

"The first goal, there are three Cardiff players who can do better. I know they finished it well, but it is poor defending that gives them the opportunity to do that.

"It has been the story of our season. We never gave ourselves a chance. The lads made mistakes they shouldn't have done and they know that."

Warnock admits morale has suffered after the last three results, with Cardiff losing 5-1 at home to Watford and 3-0 against Everton before defeat at Wolves.

"The players are bound to be down. We are in that relegation patch again and giving away stupid goals. I feel a bit sorry for myself at the moment," he added.

"But we won't give in; we don't have those kind of players.

"I wouldn't expect anything other than the lads' chins on the floor.

"I do not know what more I can get out of the lads. But I have to get more, look at how I can get more out of them. They are such an honest group, I can not fault any of them."

Warnock admits he is worried about defender Sol Bamba who went off with a serious looking knee injury.

"It is disappointing and sums our season up," he said. "We will regroup, probably without Sol and go again next week."