Premier League stats: Has Pep Guardiola found his new left-back?

Are you sure, Pep? Guardiola has said he's keen to sign another left-back in the summer, despite Oleksandr Zinchenko's fine form

Manchester City's 1-0 win over Bournemouth lifted Pep Guardiola's side to the top of the Premier League, but that was not the only talking point to emerge from their victory at the Vitality Stadium.

Goalkeeper Ederson enjoyed one of the quietest afternoons of his career to date, while Oleksandr Zinchenko continued his remarkable record in City colours with another mature performance at left-back.

BBC Sport takes a look at the key stats from the weekend…

City's secret weapon?

Prior to Saturday's win on the south coast, Guardiola told reporters he was keen to secure the services of a new left-back in the summer.

However, if Zinchenko can maintain his brilliant record for the champions, Guardiola may wish to turn his attentions to other areas of his squad.

In 32 appearances for the club, Zinchenko has accrued an astonishing 30 wins (including four penalty shootout victories in the League Cup). He has yet to taste defeat domestically, ending up on the winning side in all 27 of his league and cup games.

His only reverse in City colours so far is a 2-1 loss to Basel in last season's Champions League, while he also featured in the 2-2 draw with Lyon in this season's group stage.

"Zinchenko is definitely important to us," said Guardiola following Sunday's win. "Oleks was committed, smart, intelligent and he understands everything - he has incredible quality."

Remind us again why you want a new left-back, Pep?

Cherries draw a blank

Bournemouth have earned a reputation for playing attractive, free-flowing football under Eddie Howe, but the Cherries were non-existent as an attacking force against the Premier League leaders on Saturday.

They had just 17.9% possession at the Vitality Stadium - their lowest figure in a top-flight game - and they also became only the fourth team in Premier League history to fail to register a shot over the course of the 90 minutes.

Kevin Keegan's Manchester City were the first to prevent their opponents from shooting when they played West Brom in 2004, although Bryan Robson's side somehow escaped with a 1-1 draw thanks to a late Richard Dunne own goal.

Carlos Carvalhal's Swansea also picked up a point at Huddersfield last season despite failing to record a single attempt.

Howe's side have the perfect opportunity to rediscover their attacking edge when they face the struggling Terriers - who are bottom of the table and 13 points from safety - next weekend.

Premier League teams who have failed to record an attempt in a game Date Club Opponents Final score 28 December 2004 West Bromwich Albion Manchester City (a) 1-1 29 April 2012 Blackburn Rovers Tottenham Hotspur (a) 2-0 10 March 2018 Swansea City Huddersfield (a) 0-0 2 March 2019 Bournemouth Manchester City (h) 0-1

Shooooot! Man Utd and Saints equal top-flight record

There were no such problems for Manchester United and Southampton, who were prepared to shoot from all ranges in Saturday's five-goal thriller at Old Trafford - and to great effect.

Four of those five goals, including Romelu Lukaku's late winner, came from outside the penalty area - equalling a Premier League record.

Andreas Pereira opened his league account for United in spectacular fashion, while Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse also found the net from long distance as Southampton became the first team to score two goals from outside the box at Old Trafford since Manchester City in September 2009.

United's 3-2 victory was the eighth Premier League game to feature four goals from outside the area - but there have never been five such strikes in a top-flight game.

Their 2-2 draw with Newcastle on 1 January 2007 is the only game in which all four goals were scored from outside the box.

Most Premier League goals from outside the box Date Match Goals from outside the box Overall goals 14 August 1993 Aston Villa v Queens Park Rangers 4 5 4 January 1994 Liverpool v Manchester United 4 6 1 April 1995 Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest 4 8 26 December 2002 Bolton Wanderers v Newcastle United 4 7 1 January 2007 Newcastle United v Manchester United 4 4 29 September 2007 Portsmouth v Reading 4 11 7 December 2013 Stoke City v Chelsea 4 5 2 March 2019 Manchester United v Southampton 4 5

Tottenham finally share the points

Tottenham had won 20 and lost eight of their 28 league matches before Saturday's north London derby against Arsenal.

Mauricio Pochettino's side looked to be heading for a ninth defeat when the Gunners were awarded a late penalty, but Hugo Lloris saved Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's spot-kick to ensure Spurs' run of Premier League games without a draw finally came to an end.

Only two teams have gone on longer runs without drawing from the start of a top-flight campaign: West Brom (29) in 1919-20 and Stoke City (30) during the 1895-96 season.

However, Pochettino will happily settle for a draw in Spurs' next game on Tuesday - the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Longest runs without a draw from the start of a top-flight campaign Season Team Games 1895-96 Stoke City 30 1919-20 West Bromwich Albion 29 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur 28 1908-09 Sunderland 27 1928-29 Portsmouth 27 1953-54 Burnley 27

Rodgers off to losing start at Leicester

Brendan Rodgers is the first manager to lose his first game in charge of Leicester since October 2001

Ever since Claudio Ranieri lost his job nine months after leading Leicester City to the Premier League title, there have been suggestions that player power has facilitated the exit of several of the Foxes' recent managers.

The stats do little to dispel those rumours.

Prior to Sunday's defeat at Watford, Leicester's past five permanent and caretaker managers had won their opening game in charge of the club.

Jamie Vardy appeared to have earned his team a point in Brendan Rodgers' first match at the helm, but Andre Gray's injury-time winner ensured the 46-year-old Northern Irishman became the first man to lose his first game in charge of Leicester since Dave Bassett began his reign with a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea during the 2001-02 season.

Vardy, meanwhile, has scored the first goal under each of the Foxes' past four permanent managers - Ranieri, Craig Shakespeare, Claude Puel and now Rodgers.