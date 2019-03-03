Feyenoord 4-0 FC Emmen

Match ends, Feyenoord 4, FC Emmen 0.
Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie scored a hat-trick and moved past 200 career league goals in Feyenoord's Eredivisie thrashing of Emmen.
Van Persie, 35, who will retire at the end of the season, took his tally to 14 goals this term.
Netherlands international winger Steven Berghuis added a fourth for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side.
Feyenoord stay third, 15 points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.
Line-ups
Feyenoord
- 1VermeerSubstituted forDelleat 42'minutes
- 4St. Juste
- 24Martina
- 6van der Heijden
- 5Haps
- 8Clasie
- 10Vilhena
- 19Berghuis
- 32van PersieSubstituted forSinisterraat 87'minutes
- 11LarssonSubstituted forKökcüat 69'minutes
- 9N Jørgensen
Substitutes
- 2Nieuwkoop
- 3van Beek
- 13Delle
- 15Malacia
- 17Sinisterra
- 23Kökcü
- 26Wehrmann
- 28Toornstra
- 29Verdonk
- 30ten Hove
- 33Botteghin
- 34Vente
FC Emmen
- 12Scherpen
- 2Gronsveld
- 44Lukic
- 4Bakker
- 29NeidhartBooked at 30minsSubstituted forKuipersat 68'minutes
- 10BanninkSubstituted forSlagveerat 45'minutes
- 13Veendorp
- 20Chacón
- 22Cavlan
- 99Braken
- 6JansenSubstituted forAriasat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1van der Vlag
- 11Niemeijer
- 17Slagveer
- 19Warmolts
- 25Arias
- 26Telgenkamp
- 30Bos
- 32de Vos
- 33Kuipers
- Referee:
- Jochem Kamphuis
- Attendance:
- 35,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Feyenoord 4, FC Emmen 0.
Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jafar Arias (FC Emmen).
Foul by Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord).
Michael Chacón (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Feyenoord. Luis Sinisterra replaces Robin van Persie.
Foul by Nicolai Jørgensen (Feyenoord).
Nick Kuipers (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Caner Cavlan (FC Emmen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrej Lukic.
Attempt saved. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robin van Persie.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Caner Cavlan (FC Emmen) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Caner Cavlan (FC Emmen) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jafar Arias.
Attempt missed. Luciano Slagveer (FC Emmen) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, FC Emmen. Conceded by Jordy Clasie.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Emmen. Jafar Arias replaces Anco Jansen.
Goal!
Goal! Feyenoord 4, FC Emmen 0. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Robin van Persie (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Keziah Veendorp (FC Emmen).
Attempt blocked. Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Keziah Veendorp (FC Emmen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luciano Slagveer.
Foul by Cuco Martina (Feyenoord).
Sven Braken (FC Emmen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Luciano Slagveer (FC Emmen) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Feyenoord. Orkun Kökcü replaces Sam Larsson.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Emmen. Nick Kuipers replaces Nico Neidhart.
Foul by Ridgeciano Haps (Feyenoord).
Michael Chacón (FC Emmen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Michael Chacón.
Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sven Braken (FC Emmen).
Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sam Larsson.
Goal!
Goal! Feyenoord 3, FC Emmen 0. Robin van Persie (Feyenoord) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Jeremiah St. Juste (Feyenoord) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Berghuis with a cross.
Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Nick Bakker.
Attempt saved. Robin van Persie (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolai Jørgensen.
Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Nick Bakker.
Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Stef Gronsveld.
Attempt blocked. Robin van Persie (Feyenoord) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.