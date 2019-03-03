Match ends, Napoli 1, Juventus 2.
Napoli 1-2 Juventus
-
- From the section European Football
Champions Juventus took a huge step towards retaining the Serie A title by beating second-placed Napoli, with both sides reduced to 10 men.
Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret was given a straight red card for tripping Cristiano Ronaldo and Miralem Pjanic curled in the resulting free-kick.
Emre Can headed a second, before Pjanic was dismissed for deliberate handball.
Jose Callejon pulled a goal back and Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne missed a late penalty.
The spot-kick was awarded by the VAR six minutes from time after Fabian Ruiz's cutback hit Alex Sandro on the arm, although the Juventus defender knew little about it.
Referee Gianluca Rocchi jogged over to have a look at the replay on the pitchside monitor and awarded the penalty, but Insigne rattled the post.
Piotr Zielinski also hit the woodwork for the home side at 1-0 down and saw two further efforts saved by Poland international team-mate Wojciech Szczesny.
Juve have won the title for the last seven seasons and now hold a 16-point advantage with 12 games remaining.
Elsewhere, Fiorentina's game at Atalanta was paused in the 13th minute as the two sides and supporters paid tribute to former Viola captain Davide Astori who died on 4 March last year at the age of 31. The hosts won the game 3-1.
Meanwhile, veteran Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella took his tally to 19 league goals for the season with a double at SPAL.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 1MeretBooked at 25mins
- 2MalcuitSubstituted forMertensat 45'minutes
- 19MaksimovicBooked at 77mins
- 26KoulibalyBooked at 86mins
- 23Hysaj
- 7CallejónSubstituted forOunasat 78'minutes
- 5Marques LoureiroBooked at 89mins
- 8Ruiz
- 20Zielinski
- 99MilikSubstituted forOspinaat 27'minutes
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 6Mário Rui
- 9Verdi
- 11Ounas
- 13Luperto
- 14Mertens
- 21Chiriches
- 25Ospina
- 27Karnezis
- 31Ghoulam
- 34Younes
- 42Diawara
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 20Cavaco CanceloBooked at 54minsSubstituted forDe Sciglioat 61'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 83mins
- 33BernardeschiSubstituted forDybalaat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 23Can
- 5PjanicBooked at 47mins
- 14Matuidi
- 17MandzukicSubstituted forBentancurat 74'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 4Cáceres
- 10Dybala
- 15Barzagli
- 18Kean
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 24Rugani
- 30Bentancur
- 37Spinazzola
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Juventus 2.
Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).
Booking
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adam Ounas (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Allan (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
Delay in match Paulo Dybala (Juventus) because of an injury.
Booking
Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Paulo Dybala replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Penalty missed! Still Napoli 1, Juventus 2. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) hits the left post with a right footed shot.
Booking
Alex Sandro (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field cancelled.
Delay in match (Napoli). Video Review.
Penalty conceded by Alex Sandro (Juventus) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Attempt blocked. Adam Ounas (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dries Mertens following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Emre Can.
Nikola Maksimovic (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces José Callejón.
Booking
Nikola Maksimovic (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nikola Maksimovic (Napoli).
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.
Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).
Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Mario Mandzukic because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) because of an injury.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.