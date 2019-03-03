French Ligue 1
Marseille2Saint-Étienne0

Mario Balotelli: Striker scores overhead kick for Marseille and films celebrations on his phone

Mario Baoltelli
Balotelli made 70 Premier League appearances for Liverpool and Manchester City

When you're Mario Balotelli it must be hard to keep thinking of new ways to get yourself in the headlines.

The Italian striker keeps managing it though.

On Sunday, he put his Marseille side in front against Saint-Etienne with a brilliant overhead kick, then collected his phone from a cameraman before filming his celebrations with team-mates and uploading them to his Instagram story.

Never change, Mario!

Marseille won the match 2-0, with former Newcastle winger Florian Thauvin also scoring a penalty.

Balotelli's goal is the former Manchester City and Liverpool striker's fourth in six games since joining Marseille from Nice in January.

He isn't the only player to take a selfie during a game.

Former Roma and Italy striker Francesco Totti took a picture of himself celebrating after scoring against Lazio in the Rome derby in 2015.

Mario Balotelli
Balotelli uploaded his celebrations to his Instagram story

Line-ups

Marseille

  • 30Mandanda
  • 17SarrBooked at 25mins
  • 4Kamara
  • 15Caleta-Car
  • 2H SakaiBooked at 5mins
  • 26Thauvin
  • 27Lopez
  • 8SansonSubstituted forStrootmanat 86'minutes
  • 5Ocampos
  • 28GermainSubstituted forDiasat 65'minutes
  • 9BalotelliSubstituted forN'Jieat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Radonjic
  • 10Payet
  • 12Strootman
  • 14N'Jie
  • 16Pelé
  • 19Dias
  • 23Rami

Saint-Étienne

  • 16Ruffier
  • 24PerrinSubstituted forBericat 45'minutes
  • 28Subotic
  • 5Kolodziejczak
  • 26DebuchyBooked at 19minsSubstituted forVadaat 76'minutes
  • 8Aït Bennasser
  • 6M'Vila
  • 3Polomat
  • 7Cabella
  • 21HamoumaSubstituted forDionyat 70'minutes
  • 10KhazriBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 4Saliba
  • 9Diony
  • 18Nordin
  • 23Vada
  • 27Beric
  • 30Moulin
  • 33Panos
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamMarseilleAway TeamSaint-Étienne
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away22

Live Text

Match ends, Marseille 2, St Etienne 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Marseille 2, St Etienne 0.

Foul by Yann M'Vila (St Etienne).

Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Timothée Kolodziejczak (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Florian Thauvin (Marseille).

Foul by Valentín Vada (St Etienne).

Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Clinton N'Jie (Marseille).

Robert Beric (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Strootman (Marseille).

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Kevin Strootman replaces Morgan Sanson.

Booking

Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne).

Hiroki Sakai (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Morgan Sanson (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Florian Thauvin following a fast break.

Rémy Cabella (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Marseille).

Attempt saved. Maxime Lopez (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Timothée Kolodziejczak (St Etienne).

Florian Thauvin (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Marseille. Clinton N'Jie replaces Mario Balotelli.

Foul by Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne).

Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Robert Beric (St Etienne) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neven Subotic.

Substitution

Substitution, St Etienne. Valentín Vada replaces Mathieu Debuchy.

Attempt missed. Youssef Aït Bennasser (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pierre-Yves Polomat.

Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Stéphane Ruffier.

Foul by Rémy Cabella (St Etienne).

Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne).

Mario Balotelli (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, St Etienne. Lois Diony replaces Romain Hamouma.

Foul by Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne).

Hiroki Sakai (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne).

Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Beric.

Attempt missed. Robert Beric (St Etienne) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri with a cross following a corner.

Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Duje Caleta-Car.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG26232179156471
2Lille27166544232154
3Lyon27147645311449
4Marseille2713594335844
5Saint-Étienne2712783633343
6Reims27101252926342
7Nice2711792027-740
8Montpellier2691163428638
9Strasbourg27910841311037
10Rennes2610793534137
11Nîmes26106103738-136
12Angers2781093131034
13Bordeaux2688102527-232
14Nantes2787123134-331
15Toulouse27610112642-1628
16Monaco2768132843-1526
17Amiens2774162242-2025
18Caen27311132236-1420
19Dijon2655162040-2020
20Guingamp2747161850-3219
View full French Ligue 1 table

