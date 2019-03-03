Match ends, Marseille 2, St Etienne 0.
Mario Balotelli: Striker scores overhead kick for Marseille and films celebrations on his phone
When you're Mario Balotelli it must be hard to keep thinking of new ways to get yourself in the headlines.
The Italian striker keeps managing it though.
On Sunday, he put his Marseille side in front against Saint-Etienne with a brilliant overhead kick, then collected his phone from a cameraman before filming his celebrations with team-mates and uploading them to his Instagram story.
Never change, Mario!
Marseille won the match 2-0, with former Newcastle winger Florian Thauvin also scoring a penalty.
Balotelli's goal is the former Manchester City and Liverpool striker's fourth in six games since joining Marseille from Nice in January.
He isn't the only player to take a selfie during a game.
Former Roma and Italy striker Francesco Totti took a picture of himself celebrating after scoring against Lazio in the Rome derby in 2015.
Line-ups
Marseille
- 30Mandanda
- 17SarrBooked at 25mins
- 4Kamara
- 15Caleta-Car
- 2H SakaiBooked at 5mins
- 26Thauvin
- 27Lopez
- 8SansonSubstituted forStrootmanat 86'minutes
- 5Ocampos
- 28GermainSubstituted forDiasat 65'minutes
- 9BalotelliSubstituted forN'Jieat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Radonjic
- 10Payet
- 12Strootman
- 14N'Jie
- 16Pelé
- 19Dias
- 23Rami
Saint-Étienne
- 16Ruffier
- 24PerrinSubstituted forBericat 45'minutes
- 28Subotic
- 5Kolodziejczak
- 26DebuchyBooked at 19minsSubstituted forVadaat 76'minutes
- 8Aït Bennasser
- 6M'Vila
- 3Polomat
- 7Cabella
- 21HamoumaSubstituted forDionyat 70'minutes
- 10KhazriBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 4Saliba
- 9Diony
- 18Nordin
- 23Vada
- 27Beric
- 30Moulin
- 33Panos
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away22
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Marseille 2, St Etienne 0.
Foul by Yann M'Vila (St Etienne).
Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Timothée Kolodziejczak (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Florian Thauvin (Marseille).
Foul by Valentín Vada (St Etienne).
Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Clinton N'Jie (Marseille).
Robert Beric (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Strootman (Marseille).
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Kevin Strootman replaces Morgan Sanson.
Booking
Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne).
Hiroki Sakai (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Morgan Sanson (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Florian Thauvin following a fast break.
Rémy Cabella (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Marseille).
Attempt saved. Maxime Lopez (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Timothée Kolodziejczak (St Etienne).
Florian Thauvin (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Clinton N'Jie replaces Mario Balotelli.
Foul by Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne).
Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Robert Beric (St Etienne) header from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neven Subotic.
Substitution
Substitution, St Etienne. Valentín Vada replaces Mathieu Debuchy.
Attempt missed. Youssef Aït Bennasser (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pierre-Yves Polomat.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Stéphane Ruffier.
Foul by Rémy Cabella (St Etienne).
Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne).
Mario Balotelli (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, St Etienne. Lois Diony replaces Romain Hamouma.
Foul by Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne).
Hiroki Sakai (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wahbi Khazri (St Etienne).
Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Beric.
Attempt missed. Robert Beric (St Etienne) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wahbi Khazri with a cross following a corner.
Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Duje Caleta-Car.