Scottish Premiership
St Mirren19:45Kilmarnock
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • After losing four top-flight home games against Kilmarnock between July 2000 and March 2007, St Mirren have since lost just three of their past 15 such games against them in the competition (W7 D5).
  • Kilmarnock have won six of their past seven league games against St Mirren, losing the other 4-1 in April 2015.
  • The Buddies, 1-0 winners over Livingston last time out, have not won back-to-back Scottish Premiership matches since May 2015; however, they have not won a league match on a Monday since April 2007 (2-0 v Falkirk), drawing three and losing six of nine such games on this day since.
  • Killie are without a win in six league games (D3 L3), their longest such run since September 2017, when they went 10 without victory.
  • Kilmarnock have only managed to win one of their past 14 away matches against newly-promoted sides in the Premiership (D8 L5), although this was a 2-1 win at St Mirren in October.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29214466165067
2Rangers29178465214459
3Aberdeen29156845331251
4Kilmarnock28138737271047
5Hearts29145103534147
6Hibernian29119943321142
7Motherwell29124133339-640
8St Johnstone29115132939-1038
9Livingston29107123130137
10Hamilton2963201961-4221
11Dundee2946192461-3718
12St Mirren2845192155-3417
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport