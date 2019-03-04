Wayne Rooney's DC United beat MLS champions Atlanta United in season opener

Rooney scored 12 goals in 20 games last season

Wayne Rooney's DC United beat MLS champions Atlanta United 2-0 in their season opener.

The former England captain, 33, played a part in the first goal, whipping in a cross from a corner to find Luciano Acosta, who set up Paul Arriola to tap in just before half-time.

Acosta got the second just before the hour mark, his long-range shot bobbling past Atlanta keeper Brad Guzan.

Manchester United's record scorer Rooney joined DC from Everton in June.

The team were bottom of the Eastern Conference, but he inspired them to reach the play-offs for the first time since 2015 last season, scoring 12 goals and seven assists.

It was a losing start in the MLS for new Atlanta boss Frank de Boer, who was appointed in December having been out of work for more than a year since being sacked by Crystal Palace after just five games in charge.