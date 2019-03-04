Paul Anderson: 'Incredible' Plymouth Argyle fans impress winger after Sunderland trip

Plymouth Argyle fans made the second-longest away journey in the English football's top four divisions on Saturday - their longest would be a trip to Newcastle United

New Plymouth Argyle signing Paul Anderson was impressed by the Pilgrims' away following at Sunderland.

A total of 1,726 fans made the more-than 800-mile round trip to see them lose 2-0 to the League One high-fliers.

"It's incredible, we had to do that journey and it's long old way, and you have to take your hat off to the fans.

"Argyle fans expect it, they have it most weeks, but to do that sort of distance is not cheap and a long way," Anderson, 30, told BBC Radio Devon.

"The lads know that and that's why we're we a little bit disappointed that we didn't put a little bit more on for them as even at the end they were signing loudly, you have to take your hat off to them, they were brilliant."

Anderson joined Argyle as a free agent last month on a deal until the end of the season and made a second substitute appearance in as many weeks at Sunderland.

Paul Anderson's last league game prior to his Argyle move was for Mansfield Town in April last year

The former Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Ipswich Town winger had not played a league game since last season.

"I've got two months to go and prove myself and give as good a chance for myself in the summer whether it be here or somewhere else," he added.

"I want to get as fit as possible, I want to give the team as much as I can give, however many minutes I get.

"I'm sure I'll be given an opportunity in the reserves at some point just to get more minutes under my belt, and training's intense as well.

"It'll come for me and it's frustrating that maybe I'm not quite as sharp as the fans would like me to be, as when I am all guns blazing I'm a big help for clubs."