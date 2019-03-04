Rochdale: Keith Hill sacked as manager by League One club

League One club Rochdale have sacked manager Keith Hill after six years in charge.

Dale, who are 22nd in the table, have also terminated the contract of his assistant Chris Beech.

Hill, who was in his second spell as Dale boss, has achieved two out of the three promotions in Rochdale's history.

But they have won just once in 12 games since 26 December and are now five points adrift of safety after five straight defeats.

Hill initially spent four and a half years in charge before leaving to join Barnsley in 2011. He then returned in January 2013.

"It has been the most difficult decision that the board has had to make," said a club statement. "But it is felt that, due to results on the pitch, a new direction is needed."

More follows.