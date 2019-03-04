Will Vaulks: Rotherham United midfielder in frame for first Wales call-up

Will Vaulks (left) captained Rotherham in their FA Cup loss to Manchester City earlier this season

Manager Ryan Giggs is considering calling up Rotherham midfielder Will Vaulks for his first Wales appearance.

Wales face Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly at Wrexham on 20 March, four days before hosting Slovakia in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier in Cardiff.

Giggs was at the New York Stadium on Saturday as Vaulks impressed in Rotherham's 3-2 win over Blackburn.

Vaulks, 25, was born on the Wirral and played for Tranmere and Workington before joining Falkirk in 2013.

He joined Championship club Rotherham in 2016 and qualifies for Wales through his mother.