Japan Women v England Women: SheBelieves Cup success would be "huge", says Telford

England goalkeeper Carly Telford says winning the SheBelieves Cup would give them a positive mentality going into the World Cup.

The Lionesses will win the four-team tournament if they beat Japan in Tampa on Tuesday, although the Asian nation - who are top on goal difference - will lift the trophy if they win.

"It would be huge," Telford said.

"It's something England aren't used to as a nation, never mind the women's football team."

England beat Brazil 2-1 and drew 2-2 with hosts the United States in their opening two games.

The US can win the tournament if England and Japan draw and they beat Brazil, while improving their goal difference.

England, who finished third in 2015, are fourth favourites to win this summer's World Cup in France. The three-time champions United States are the holders.

"We've got to get used to what it feels like to win," Telford told BBC Sport. "That's what the Americans, Germany, France, the Dutch have now got - they know what it takes to win. And that carries them through bad spells.

"We've got to find a way of getting to that level. And winning this cup would put us in good stead going into the World Cup. We've got to create a winning legacy,

"That's what [boss] Phil Neville wants to do. Every game he wants to win like a World Cup final."