Bolton Wanderers: Championship strugglers close training ground

Bolton Wanderers closed their training ground on Monday as the club's financial problems continued to mount.

Players and staff are yet to be paid their February wages and the Championship side were issued with a winding-up petition last month.

Greater Manchester Police are also negotiating with Wanderers over money owed for policing matches.

Owner Ken Anderson is looking to sell the club, who are 23rd in the second tier and seven points from safety.

The Bolton News reports that the Whites' Lostock training complex was shut down because there would be no food, drink or supplies available for players and support staff.