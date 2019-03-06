Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Romeo, Celtic, Rodgers, Naismith, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers are monitoring Millwall full-back Mahlon Romeo, who is out of contract at the end of the season, and the 23-year-old may replace James Tavernier, 27, should the Ibrox side sell their captain. (Daily Express)

Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson says the club's left-back Kieran Tierney could be tempted by a move to England this summer. (Herald - subscription required)

Wilson believes Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell will not be forgiven by fans if he does not spend the necessary funds to secure 10 titles in a row, with the club currently going for eight. (Sun)

Manager Brendan Rodgers will go back to former club Celtic in the summer to try to recruit their head of recruitment, Lee Congerton, for Leicester City. (Telegraph)

Salzburg boss Marco Rose is a surprise name being linked with the Celtic manager's job at the end of the season, along with incumbent Neil Lennon and former club striker Henrik Larsson. (Scotsman)

Hearts forward Steven Naismith will visit a specialist on Friday to have his knee injury assessed. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Naismith, 32, would face a fight to be fit for the Scottish Cup final, should Hearts reach the Hampden showpiece at the end of May. (Sun)

The Scotland forward could miss the rest of the season for Hearts. (Herald - subscription required)

Partick Thistle manager Gary Caldwell was targeted repeatedly with missiles thrown from the crowd during Monday's Scottish Cup tie against Hearts. (Daily Record)

Winger Gary Mackay-Steven is winning his battle to be fit for Aberdeen's trip to face Celtic on Saturday after coming off injured against Rangers on Sunday. (Sun)

Aberdeen are investigating a banner about Alfredo Morelos displayed during the Scottish Cup meeting with Rangers. (Daily Record)

There will be no midweek Scottish Premiership games after the league splits this season, with all five rounds of fixtures to take place at weekends. (Daily Record)