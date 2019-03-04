West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass charged by Football Association

The 31-year-old has scored four goals in all competitions for West Ham this season

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass has been charged with allegedly abusing anti-doping officials, the Football Association has said.

The alleged incident took place at the Hammers' training ground on 6 February.

"Robert Snodgrass has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3(1)," the FA said in a statement on Monday.

The 31-year-old Scotland international, who faces a one-match ban and an £8,000 fine, has until 18 March to respond to the charge.

"It is alleged the player used abusive and/or insulting words towards UK anti-doping officials who were visiting West Ham United's training ground on 6 February 2019 to conduct out-of-competition testing," the statement added.

Snodgrass has played 32 times for West Ham this season, scoring four goals in all competitions.