International friendly: Wales Women v Republic of Ireland Women (Tue)

Wales and Republic of Ireland meet for the second time in five days on Tuesday for another friendly match in Marbella.

Last week's match between the two sides ended goalless, Wales striker Helen Ward and Ireland midfielder Katie McCabe coming closest to scoring.

Tuesday's match serves as a chance for extra preparation ahead of both sides' Euro 2021 qualification campaigns.

"We're hoping to go out and get the win, it's important that we do that," said Wales midfielder Angharad James.

"We have come out here, we are working hard everyday in training and we are trying to put everything into practice on game day."

Kick-off between the two sides at the Marbella Football Centre is at 12:00 GMT.