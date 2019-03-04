Welsh Cup: Holders The New Saints draw Barry Town United in Welsh Cup semi-final
Welsh Premier League's second and third place teams go head-to-head in the Welsh Cup semi-final as The New Saints draw Barry Town Untied.
Current Welsh Cup holders New Saints put eight goals past Llandudno in the quarter-final while Barry edged past lower-league Cambrian and Clydach.
Welsh Premier League leaders Connah's Quay Nomads face Cardiff Met in the competition's other semi-final.
Nomads beat Caernarfon in the quarter-finals as the Students beat Bala Town.
The ties will take place between 29-31 March.
Welsh Cup semi-final draw:
The New Saints v Barry Town United
Cardiff Met v Connah's Quay Nomads