Scotland Women: Goalkeeper coach Steve Banks on life inside the camp

Which footballer is the only player to win Scottish Cup medals with three different clubs without ever playing in a final?

If that question ever comes up in a pub quiz, you now know the answer: Steve Banks.

In 2006 he was on the Hearts bench as they beat Gretna on penalties. Four years later he was an unused substitute as Dundee United trounced Ross County. And in 2014, as St Johnstone won their first piece of silverware, Banks picked up his third winner's medal, but did not play a single minute.

Those finals remain fond memories nonetheless, but Banks has other finals to contemplate - the World Cup finals in France this summer, where he will be part of Shelley Kerr's Scotland coaching team.

Again, he will be happy to play a supporting role, particularly if it leads to on-field success.

'There's no point dollying balls to them'

Splitting his time between coaching the Scottish women's team and English League Two side Tranmere Rovers, Banks says the transition to working with the national side has been seamless.

"I don't change it at all. I do the same sessions I would do with the men because as far as I'm concerned, that's the way they're going to learn and get better," he told BBC Scotland.

"There's no point in me dollying balls to them because the players are not going to get any better like that, so I treat them just the same, I work them hard.

"Having been a goalkeeper and had goalkeeping coaches before, I like to give the people I coach those things I felt were lacking. So hopefully I give them 100% and hopefully they feel they're improving, picking up on things."

Female goalkeepers have been the subject of criticism as the profile of the women's game has grown.

Asked whether the perception of keepers being the sport's Achilles heel is beginning to change, Banks' response is diplomatic.

"It's such a difficult position. The girls are going to improve every time they come together," he says.

"It's so technical that it's taken a long time, but all I can see are improvements, every time I come away. If that's the way it continues, I think it's good."

Steve Banks made it three from three in the Scottish Cup with St Johnstone

'We are going from strength to strength'

Reluctant to take credit for any recent improvement in the performances of Scotland's goalkeepers, Banks has certainly made an impact since joining during the successful World Cup qualifying campaign.

Glasgow City's Lee Alexander has established herself as Scotland's first-choice since the country's most-capped player, Gemma Fay, retired after Euro 2017.

But injury has allowed both Shannon Lynn of Vittsjo in Sweden, who played in the 4-1 win over Iceland on Monday, and the Hibernian keeper Jenna Fife to make a case for a World Cup starting spot.

"At the moment we've got three great goalkeepers. They've all produced when they've had to and it'll just go from strength to strength," said Banks.

"Shannon had to come in against the USA and made a good save in that game and Jenna's come in and played really well [in a 2-1 defeat by Iceland in La Manga].

"Obviously now Lee's come back and played well so at the moment the goalkeeping situation's quite positive, but we'll keep moving forward hopefully and get better."