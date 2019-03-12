Reading v Leeds United

Liam Moore played the whole of Saturday's win over Wigan, despite dislocating his shoulder during the second half

Reading skipper Liam Moore is a major doubt for the visit of Leeds after dislocating his shoulder in Saturday's key win over fellow strugglers Wigan.

Nelson Oliveira's hamstring injury will be assessed, but Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Sam Baldock and Andy Rinomhota are all still out.

Marcelo Bielsa will name an unchanged Leeds side for a fifth game in a row.

Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips have recovered from knocks they got in Saturday's win at Bristol City.