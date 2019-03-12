Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic

Charlie Mulgrew has played 32 times for Blackburn Rovers this season

Blackburn captain Charlie Mulgrew will miss the visit of Wigan after injuring his hamstring on Saturday.

Amari'i Bell could deputise after replacing the Scot against Preston, while Jack Rodwell and Darragh Lenihan are also out.

Wigan will still be without defender Danny Fox as they try to bounce back from their loss to fellow strugglers Reading on Saturday.

Fox is still out with a knee injury, so Kal Naismith could keep his place.