Sheff Utd19:45Brentford
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Brentford

Billy Sharp
Billy Sharp has not scored in any of Sheffield United's past five games - the 23-goal forward last found the net when he scored a hat-trick at Aston Villa more than a month ago
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no new injury concerns ahead of the visit of Brentford.

Top goalscorer Billy Sharp, Gary Madine and Kieran Dowell were all rested against Rotherham and could return as the Blades target second place.

Brentford goalkeeper Dan Bentley could miss out because of a shoulder injury he suffered at Middlesbrough.

Icelandic teenager Patrik Gunnarsson made his debut when he replaced him and will deputise if Bentley is not fit.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich36219672452772
2Leeds36217860382270
3Sheff Utd36208861342768
4West Brom361710968482061
5Middlesbrough351513739261358
6Derby361510114644255
7Bristol City35159114437754
8Nottm Forest361314950401053
9Aston Villa36121596253951
10Preston361312115549651
11Birmingham361214105346750
12Hull36148145051-150
13Brentford3513101260471349
14Sheff Wed361213114249-749
15Swansea35138144543247
16Stoke361015113742-545
17Blackburn361111144756-944
18QPR36127174255-1343
19Reading36812164053-1336
20Wigan3699183652-1636
21Millwall36810183955-1634
22Rotherham36615153758-2133
23Bolton3678212456-3229
24Ipswich36313202860-3222
