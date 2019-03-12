League One
Walsall19:45Portsmouth
Venue: Banks's Stadium

Walsall v Portsmouth

Match report to follow.

Tuesday 12th March 2019

  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon19:45PeterboroughPeterborough United
  • BarnsleyBarnsley19:45SunderlandSunderland
  • BlackpoolBlackpool19:45DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
  • BradfordBradford City19:45LutonLuton Town
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic19:45BurtonBurton Albion
  • CoventryCoventry City19:45FleetwoodFleetwood Town
  • GillinghamGillingham19:45Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle19:45ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
  • RochdaleRochdale19:45Oxford UtdOxford United
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:45SouthendSouthend United
  • WalsallWalsall19:45PortsmouthPortsmouth
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers19:45AccringtonAccrington Stanley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton362210469294076
2Barnsley362110564283673
3Sunderland351815262332969
4Portsmouth361811761392265
5Charlton36189953361763
6Doncaster3515101060451555
7Peterborough361510115751655
8Blackpool361313103836252
9Coventry36148143940-150
10Fleetwood361310134639749
11Burton361211134442247
12Wycombe361111144553-844
13Gillingham36127174758-1143
14Southend36126184650-442
15Plymouth36119164556-1142
16Walsall36119163955-1642
17Accrington351011143548-1341
18Scunthorpe36118174261-1941
19Bristol Rovers351010153637-140
20Shrewsbury36913143947-840
21Oxford Utd36912154354-1139
22Rochdale36107194475-3137
23Bradford36106204261-1936
24Wimbledon3696213053-2333
View full League One table

