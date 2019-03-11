Northampton Town v Newport County

Northampton Town midfielder Sam Foley, who played 132 games for Newport County, comes up against his former club in a must win game for both sides.

Newport are seven points off the play-off places and the Cobblers eight so both teams desperately need the win.

The Exiles are definitely without defender Fraser Franks and midfielder Andrew Crofts remains a doubt.

Northampton have been in fine form recently and would be chasing a fourth successive league victory.