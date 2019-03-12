Rangers v Aberdeen
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
- Rangers and Aberdeen have met five times already this season in all competitions.
- Games involving the Dons and the Ibrox side have generated 12 goals this term.
- Aberdeen are unbeaten against Rangers in Glasgow this season, having won at Hampden and Ibrox.
- The Dons have reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup in the past two seasons, Rangers the past three.
- Aberdeen are the only visiting team to have won at Ibrox this season.