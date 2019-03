Injury problems are mounting for Wrexham who are looking to get back to winning ways after a 1-0 defeat at Leyton Orient knocked them off top spot in the National League.

Luke Summerfield and Mark Carrington are doubts due to minor injuries and Manny Smith remains out.

Brad Walker will be assessed after his injury suffered at Leyton Orient.

Barrow boss Ian Evatt says he expects the large pitch at the Racecourse Ground to suit his side.