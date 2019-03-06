Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino given touchline ban by FA

Media playback is not supported on this device Pochettino 'crossed line' with Dean confrontation

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been given a two-match touchline ban and fined £10,000 by the Football Association for angrily confronting referee Mike Dean after his side's 2-1 defeat at Burnley.

Pochettino admitted he "crossed the line" with the official and later made a public apology to Dean.

The 46-year-old accepted an FA charge of improper conduct.

"It is not the way to behave," he said following the incident.

Dean was later moved from his fourth official duties for Spurs' game at Chelsea the following week.

Pochettino will serve his ban in the Premier League games against former club Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on 9 March and at Liverpool on 31 March.

The Argentine did not reveal what was he said to Dean at Turf Moor, or the reason for his strong reaction, although he had complained about a corner awarded in the build-up to Burnley's opening goal.

Pochettino had said he was not anticipating a ban.

"A ban, why? I don't believe that it's going to happen. I don't think that's going to be fair," he said.

"For what? It was a conversation, no? Maybe it was close but it was a conversation.

"I don't believe it's fair. But I'm going to accept if they ban me and I can't be in the dugout against Southampton."