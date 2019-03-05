Scotland Women: Lizzie Arnot scales new heights after Man Utd move

Media playback is not supported on this device Goals: Scotland Women 4-1 Iceland Women

Scotland winger Lizzie Arnot believes playing professionally at Manchester United has helped her reach "that next level" as she strives to make Shelley Kerr's World Cup squad.

Arnot, 23, scored her first international goals in Wednesday's 4-1 Algarve Cup thumping of Iceland.

She left amateur Hibernian for the newly-reformed Red Devils last year.

"It's definitely pushed me and I needed that, especially coming to a World Cup," Arnot told BBC Scotland.

"I needed to put myself under pressure every week. Nobody is guaranteed a place in the team. Getting to that next level was so important for me."

Arnot is particularly desperate to feature at Scotland's first Women's World Cup finals having missed their maiden European Championships outing two years ago.

A ruptured knee ligament sidelined her for 14 months and meant she watched Euro 2017 from afar.

"I don't want to think about that but it's always in the back of your mind knowing that you missed out before," Arnot, who won her 22nd cap on Wednesday, added.

"You just want to do everything right, and while you can't control injuries if you prepare yourself well then you can try and keep them at a minimum.

"So I'm making sure I work hard and do everything possible."