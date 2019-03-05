Scottish Gossip: 'Nepotism & bullying' as Scottish refs 'in crisis', Rangers want Dembele-sized fee for Morelos

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

A former Scottish referee blames a culture of nepotism, cronyism and bulling for the decision to hang up his whistle after 13 years. Derek Crothers claims Scottish refereeing is in crisis after officials such as Andrew Dallas were fast-tracked beyond their ability. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Scottish games should be stopped if players and officials are endangered by fans throwing missiles on to the pitch, says Swedish FA chief Tobias Tibwell. Swedish regulations say that if a match must be halted, "the alternative is to give the win to the team whose fans did not cause the situation". (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon says Leigh Griffiths has a huge part to play in Celtic's future but is unsure whether the striker will return from "ongoing issues", including some relating to his mental health, by the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Scott Sinclair's future at Celtic will soon be decided as the forward awaits word from chief executive Peter Lawwell on a year's option the club hold on him. (Scottish Sun)

The sudden manner of Brendan Rodgers' mid-season move to Leicester City shows "all was not right behind the scenes" at Celtic, believes former Parkhead striker Charlie Nicholas. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers will demand at least £20m for top scorer Alfredo Morelos after managing director Stewart Robertson revealed the club rate the Colombian "at least the same as Moussa Dembele in terms of value". The Frenchman left Celtic for Lyon in a £19.7m summer move. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen have missed their chance to reach the Scottish Cup semi-final after drawing with Rangers on Sunday, believes former Pittodrie and Ibrox full-back Stevie Smith. (Evening Times)

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne has reassured supporters that Derek McInnes' football budget will not be affected as the club attempts to raise £40m to build their new stadium. (Daily Record)