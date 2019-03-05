Liverpool: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could make comeback on Friday

Oxlade-Chamberlain (right) joined Liverpool for £35m from Arsenal in August 2017

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could return to action for the Under-23s against Derby County on Friday after almost a year out with injury.

The England midfielder, 25, has been sidelined since April 2018 with a knee ligament injury suffered in the Champions League semi-final against Roma.

Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to first-team training in February.

A decision on whether he plays at Derby will be taken this week.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was included in Liverpool's squad for the Champions League knockout stages when it was named in February.

Liverpool are one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with nine games of the season remaining.

The Reds play the second leg of a last-16 Champions League tie at German club Bayern Munich on 13 March following a 0-0 draw at Anfield.