Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez ruled out for four to six weeks

Sanchez was injured during Saturday's win against Southampton

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez will be out for "four to six weeks" with a knee injury, says interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Chile striker, 30, was substituted after 52 minutes in United's 3-2 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

It had been suggested by Chile's medical team that Sanchez would be sidelined for up to two months.

"It's a bad knee injury. Hopefully he will recover quickly," said Solskjaer.

Manchester United visit Paris St-Germain in the Champions League's last 16 on Wednesday, trailing 2-0 from the first leg at Old Trafford.