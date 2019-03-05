Hibernian to get new CCTV after bottle thrown at Celtic's Scott Sinclair

Media playback is not supported on this device Glass bottle thrown at Scott Sinclair during Celtic's 2-0 win over Hibs

Hibernian are to improve the CCTV at Easter Road after their current system failed to identify the fan who threw a bottle at Celtic's Scott Sinclair.

The incident took place during Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final as Sinclair prepared to take a corner.

Hibs are now looking at fans' reports about the culprit and will invest in enhanced security "at no small cost".

"Clearly this is also money we would rather be spending on football, said chief executive Leeann Dempster.

"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of our security personnel, we have been unable to pinpoint the individual through the existing CCTV set-up at Easter Road Stadium.

"However, we are heartened that several supporters have been in touch to try and identify the person responsible and we are following up on those."

Police Scotland are investigating after the glass bottle landed just yards away from Sinclair before referee Willie Collum retrieved it and passed to stewards.

Dempster is adamant that serious action will be taken against the "mindless minority" who detract from "those spending their time and money to support Hibernian".

"In future, there will be no hiding place for those few individuals who seek to tarnish the reputation of the vast majority who do Hibernian proud on a weekly basis at grounds all over the country," she added.

"Any supporter caught engaging in behaviour that places players, staff and other fans at risk will be dealt with in the strongest possible terms available to us, whether that involves exclusion from Easter Road Stadium, a Football Banning Order or criminal prosecution when appropriate."