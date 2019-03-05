Real Madrid: Gareth Bale 'has not helped himself' - John Toshack

Gareth Bale has won four Champions Leagues and one La Liga title with Real Madrid

Defending Gareth Bale's actions is not easy to do, according to former Real Madrid and Wales manager John Toshack.

The 29-year-old Wales forward was jeered by areas of the Bernabeu when substituted during Saturday's 1-0 La Liga defeat by Barcelona.

Bale's agent criticised the behaviour of Madrid fans, saying their actions are "nothing short of a disgrace".

"In my opinion, with the gestures he's made, he [Bale] hasn't helped himself either," argued Toshack.

Bale avoided sanction in February for his celebration in a 3-1 win against local rivals Atletico Madrid, which was considered "provocative" by La Liga.

The forward, who joined Real from Tottenham for £85m back in 2013, has also been seen to have on-field disagreements with team-mates, notably when he snubbed celebrating with Spanish winger Lucas Vazquez.

"Everybody here [in Madrid] is anti-Bale at the moment," said Toshack.

"I don't go along with the comments his agent has made, he obviously feels he's making them in the best interest of his client but, in my opinion, his words are not very intelligent.

"Gareth's attitude towards Lucas was very unprofessional unfortunately which made matters even worse, trying to defend him is not easy at the moment."

The Welshman has scored 13 goals in 33 club games this season, and over 100 for Los Blancos since his debut in 2013 including three in the past five Champions League finals.

Despite his success at the club, Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was quoted last month saying Bale has not adapted to the Spanish way of life and opted against joining his team-mates for a meal.

And Toshack agreed with Courtois' assessment of the forward.

"Gareth doesn't look happy at all, what he has to do is put all this behind him," Toshack said.

"He needs to go out. perform well for his team and perhaps respect his team-mates, the country he is living in and the people paying his wages a little more.

"When everything is going well everyone is friends with you but all of a sudden it can turn against you.

"You are either hero or zero."