Cardiff City: Danny Ward hopes he is given a chance to keep Bluebirds up

Cardiff City striker Danny Ward waited 3,305 days between his first and second Premier League appearances

Cardiff City striker Danny Ward says he hopes that he will be given a chance to help the club avoid relegation.

The 27-year-old has started only three league games in an injury-hit season, scoring once against Arsenal at home.

In total the Bluebirds have scored just 25 goals in 29 Premier League games so far this season, only Huddersfield have scored fewer (15).

Ward said his goal against Arsenal was "one of the best feelings in the world" and he is confident he can score more.

Despite the lack of goals in the side the striker still believes the team morale within the Cardiff squad is enough to stay in the Premier League.

"We've got nine games left and we just have got to give it absolutely everything," said Ward.

"We spoke about last season when we had a bit of a sticky pitch and it looked like promotion was fading away when suddenly you know we kicked in a good run of games.

"It shows just how that confidence can build and you can carry it in to the next game.

"I think with the spirit that we've got in the team we'll get the job done."

The Bradford-born striker also said that he was gutted for defender Sol Bamba after the club confirmed he will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered during Saturday's defeat to Wolves.

"He's been one of our main guys this season - he's been massive for us," said Ward.

"He's a big strong boy, he'll do everything right and I'm sure he'll come back flying."

The striker said the players will try to use Bamba's injury to motivate them to maintain Cardiff City's Premier League status.

"I'd love to do it for Sol, he's a great lad, and if that inspires the boys to get the job done (Premier League survival) let's do it," Ward added.