Sydney Leroux: World Cup winner returns to training at nearly six months pregnant

Leroux and footballer husband Dom Dwyer already have a son, Cassius

World Cup winner Sydney Leroux returned to pre-season training on Monday - despite being five and a half months pregnant.

The Orlando Pride striker is expecting a baby girl in July with husband and former Norwich City striker Dom Dwyer.

Leroux, 28, who has 75 caps for the US national team, suffered a miscarriage last year.

"I didn't think I'd be starting off pre-season 5.5 months pregnant but here we are," she wrote on Twitter.

"I just do non contact stuff. Ball work. Getting touches in," the 2012 Olympic gold medallist added.

"I don't put myself in situations where the ball can ricochet or I can get hit.

"No high intensity running and I listen to my OB [who knows more than people on Twitter telling me what I shouldn't be doing with MY body]."

Leroux announced her pregnancy on Twitter in November.