Scotland v Denmark: Shelley Kerr to make changes for Algarve Cup play-off

Algarve Cup: Scotland v Denmark Venue: Estadio Algarve Date: Wednesday, 6 March Kick-off: 13:15 GMT Coverage: Watch the game live on BBC Sport Scotland website

Scotland will make changes for their Algarve Cup play-off with Denmark, says assistant head coach Andy Thomson.

The Danes are world ranked three places higher than Scotland in 17th, despite failing to qualify for the World Cup.

The two sides will meet on Wednesday to determine who will finish fifth in the Portuguese tournament after Scotland lost 1-0 to Canada - the world's fifth best side - and beat Iceland 4-1.

"Definitely there will be changes," Thomson told BBC Scotland.

"But even the players who come in will do well and be desperate to show they can take their opportunity against a high-ranked team.

"They've some quality players so we know it will be tough and a two-day turnaround is difficult, but they're in the same boat," added the former Queen of the South, Falkirk and Queen's Park Rangers striker.