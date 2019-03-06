Gareth Bale: Real Madrid forward injured in Champions League defeat

Gareth Bale could be set for another period on the sidelines after suffering a potentially serious ankle injury as Real Madrid crashed out at the Champions League last-16 stage to Ajax.

Jeered by home fans in the weekend defeat by Barcelona, the Wales forward emerged as a 29th-minute substitute following an injury to Lucas Vazquez.

Bale almost had an instant impact as his shot struck the post, but ended the 4-1 defeat hobbling around the pitch.

The extent of the injury is not known.

The former Tottenham player received a warm welcome as he joined the action - with his side already two goals down on the night - after his agent described his treatment by Real fans on Saturday as "nothing short of a disgrace".

He was unable to inspire his side to a comeback on Tuesday, however, with Santiago Solari's side's sole focus now La liga - in which they sit 12 points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

His future at the Bernabeu appears increasingly uncertain as Real's season was effectively ended by Ajax.