Champions League: Tottenham stadium could stage quarter-final, says Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham's new stadium was scheduled to open in September 2018

Mauricio Pochettino expects Tottenham to play their Champions League quarter-final home leg at their new stadium.

Spurs, who have played home games at Wembley all season because of construction and safety delays, beat Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday to clinch their place in the last eight.

The draw is made on 15 March, with the games played on 9-10 and 16-17 April.

Manager Pochettino said: "I expect to play in the new stadium. The wish is to play."

Spurs' next home game is scheduled to be against Brighton in the Premier League on 7 April, when Wembley is unavailable as it is hosting the FA Cup semi-finals.

That game will have to be rearranged anyway if Brighton beat Millwall in the FA Cup quarter-finals, so Spurs' first match at the new stadium could be in the Premier League against Huddersfield on 13 April or in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Spurs will play in the last eight for the first time since 2011 after winning 1-0 in Dortmund to clinch a 4-0 aggregate victory.

"It was fantastic, job done," Pochettino added. "It was a massive game for us, very tough, but I feel very proud.

"We fully deserved this. We scored four goals, did not concede, and this was against a team that is top of the Bundesliga with great players.

"We suffered a bit in the first half. We conceded more chances than we expected, but that is football. They had nothing to lose and were taking a lot of risks.

"The mentality was good and I'm so happy for the players and the fans. It is so important to be in the quarter-final, but you need to show more if you want to be at the next level."