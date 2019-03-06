Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari won't 'give up' as Dani Carvajal says 'season over'

Real Madrid failed to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari says he will not resign after their last-16 Champions League exit to Ajax.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, Ajax stunned the holders by winning 4-1 at the Bernabeu to win 5-3 on aggregate.

Consecutive defeats to Barcelona have also seen Real knocked out of the Copa del Rey and fall 12 points behind leaders Barca in La Liga.

"I did not come to the club in such a difficult moment to give up," Solari said.

"What we must do is remain as calm as possible in such a difficult moment and take it on with the best character.

"Madrid is bigger than any of us - it always returns - and returns even stronger."

Former Real midfielder Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui as manager in November, signing a contract until 2021.

The last-16 exit marks the first time the 13-time champions have failed to reach the quarter-finals since 2010, and defender Dani Carvajal fears the "season is over" for a club who have won the last three Champions League finals.

"I've never felt as sick as this, I don't know how to explain it," said Carvajal. "In one week everything has gone, and all of it after matches at home.

"It is clear the season is over but we will continue working in the league because that's what we have to do and we have to be professional."