Birmingham City v Millwall
-
- From the section Championship
Birmingham City have on-loan midfielder Gary Gardner available again following his enforced absence from their derby defeat by parent club Aston Villa.
Garry Monk's Blues remain without defender Maxime Colin as they look for a first win in four home matches.
Millwall, who have lost their last four games, play their final game before Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at home to Brighton.
They start the night 16 points worse off than play-off hopefuls Birmingham.
- Blues fan jailed for attack on Grealish
- Birmingham lose Second City derbya
- Millwall beaten by relegation rivals
Birmingham City manager Garry Monk told BBC Sport:
"(Sunday's derby defeat) was painful for us. The ball just didn't want to go in for us.
"The commitment, determination and effort was there to see.
"But we will pick ourselves up for the game here on Wednesday."
Millwall manager Neil Harris:
"The cup game will be a good atmosphere at The Den and exciting for the fans.
"But our priority is the league and we have a huge game at Birmingham.
"I have to pick a team capable of going and competing against a good, physical Birmingham side."
Match facts
- Birmingham are looking to complete a league double over Millwall for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign.
- Millwall have won on their last two away trips to St Andrew's - but have never won three in a row.
- Blues have lost four (and won just two) of their last eight home league games.
- Millwall have lost four consecutive league games despite scoring in each match. They have never lost five straight league games in which they have found the net.
- Blues have kept one clean sheet in their league 12 games, in all competitions.
- Che Adams has scored nine of Birmingham's last 12 goals from open play in the league. Only Norwich's Teemu Pukki, the Championship's top scorer, has scored more goals from open play in the second tier this season (24) than Adams' 18.