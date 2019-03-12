Birmingham City v Millwall

Birmingham City keeper Lee Camp's last clean sheet was in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on 2 February

Birmingham City have on-loan midfielder Gary Gardner available again following his enforced absence from their derby defeat by parent club Aston Villa.

Garry Monk's Blues remain without defender Maxime Colin as they look for a first win in four home matches.

Millwall, who have lost their last four games, play their final game before Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at home to Brighton.

They start the night 16 points worse off than play-off hopefuls Birmingham.

Birmingham City manager Garry Monk told BBC Sport:

"(Sunday's derby defeat) was painful for us. The ball just didn't want to go in for us.

"The commitment, determination and effort was there to see.

"But we will pick ourselves up for the game here on Wednesday."

Millwall manager Neil Harris:

"The cup game will be a good atmosphere at The Den and exciting for the fans.

"But our priority is the league and we have a huge game at Birmingham.

"I have to pick a team capable of going and competing against a good, physical Birmingham side."

Match facts