Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United

QPR have scored just one goal in their past four games - Luke Freeman's strike in the 1-0 win over Leeds at Loftus Road

QPR centre-back Grant Hall serves a one-match ban for his sending-off in the draw against Stoke, and Joel Lynch is set to replace him.

Geoff Cameron could also be involved, but Matt Smith (ankle) is a doubt and Angel Rangel is not ready to return.

Rotherham midfielder Will Vaulks starts a three-game suspension after his dismissal in the derby defeat by Sheffield United.

Sean Raggett (ankle) and Kyle Vassell (groin) remain sidelined.

Eighteenth-placed QPR have won just one of their past 12 Championship games, while Rotherham, who are 22nd and one point from safety, are yet to win away from home in the league this season.

Match facts