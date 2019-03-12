Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United
-
- From the section Championship
QPR centre-back Grant Hall serves a one-match ban for his sending-off in the draw against Stoke, and Joel Lynch is set to replace him.
Geoff Cameron could also be involved, but Matt Smith (ankle) is a doubt and Angel Rangel is not ready to return.
Rotherham midfielder Will Vaulks starts a three-game suspension after his dismissal in the derby defeat by Sheffield United.
Sean Raggett (ankle) and Kyle Vassell (groin) remain sidelined.
Eighteenth-placed QPR have won just one of their past 12 Championship games, while Rotherham, who are 22nd and one point from safety, are yet to win away from home in the league this season.
Match facts
- QPR have won their last two home league matches against Rotherham, scoring nine goals across those games.
- Rotherham have won just once away at QPR in all competitions, winning 3-2 in November 1951 in a second tier match.
- QPR have failed to score in three of their past four league games - they only failed to score three times in their previous 22 Championship games before this run.
- Rotherham are the only Championship side yet win an away game this season (P18 D7 L11).
- QPR are looking to keep three consecutive clean sheets in the league at Loftus Road for the first time since March 2016.
- Rotherham have scored just two first half goals away from home this season in the Championship, the fewest in the division this season.