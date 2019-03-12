Championship
Norwich19:45Hull
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Hull City

Teemu Pukki in action for Norwich City
Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is the top scorer in the Championship this season with 24 goals
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Championship leaders Norwich have no new injury or suspension concerns as they look to record a fifth successive victory.

Boss Daniel Farke could name the same XI that started Friday's 1-0 win over Swansea City.

Hull manager Nigel Adkins is expected to make changes to the side that lost at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Forwards Fraizer Campbell and Evandro could both come in, and Jon Toral and Stephen Kingsley are both fit again.

MATCH FACTS

  • Norwich have won just one of their past nine league matches against Hull (D4 L4), winning 1-0 in January 2014.
  • Hull have won one of their past nine league visits to Carrow Road against Norwich (W1 D3 L5)
  • Norwich have been beaten just once in their past 11 league games (W7 D3), falling to a 3-1 defeat at Preston in February.
  • Hull City have lost each of their past four away games in the Championship, scoring just one goal while letting in 13. They lost five in a row earlier this season, between August and October.
  • Nigel Adkins won his last away league match against Norwich back in November 2014. Leading Reading to a 2-1 win.
  • 37% of Norwich's league goals at Carrow Road this season have been scored in the final 15 minutes of games (14 of 38), the highest ratio of any home side.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 13th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich36219672452772
2Leeds36217860382270
3Sheff Utd36208861342768
4West Brom361710968482061
5Middlesbrough351513739261358
6Derby361510114644255
7Bristol City35159114437754
8Nottm Forest361314950401053
9Aston Villa36121596253951
10Preston361312115549651
11Birmingham361214105346750
12Hull36148145051-150
13Brentford3513101260471349
14Sheff Wed361213114249-749
15Swansea35138144543247
16Stoke361015113742-545
17Blackburn361111144756-944
18QPR36127174255-1343
19Reading36812164053-1336
20Wigan3699183652-1636
21Millwall36810183955-1634
22Rotherham36615153758-2133
23Bolton3678212456-3229
24Ipswich36313202860-3222
View full Championship table

Top Stories