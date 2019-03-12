Norwich City v Hull City

Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is the top scorer in the Championship this season with 24 goals

Championship leaders Norwich have no new injury or suspension concerns as they look to record a fifth successive victory.

Boss Daniel Farke could name the same XI that started Friday's 1-0 win over Swansea City.

Hull manager Nigel Adkins is expected to make changes to the side that lost at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Forwards Fraizer Campbell and Evandro could both come in, and Jon Toral and Stephen Kingsley are both fit again.

MATCH FACTS