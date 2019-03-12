Championship
West Brom20:00Swansea
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City

Midlander Graham Potter, Swansea City's manager, spent three seasons at West Bromwich Albion as a player from 1997 to 2000
Midlander Graham Potter, Swansea City's manager, spent three seasons at West Bromwich Albion as a player from 1997 to 2000
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion look to revive their fading automatic Championship promotion hopes as they play their first game since Saturday night's shock sacking of head coach Darren Moore.

First-team coach Jimmy Shan is at the helm, pending what is expected to be a quick appointment of Moore's successor.

Swansea City, managed by former Albion defender Graham Potter, are without 18-goal leading scorer Oli McBurnie.

The striker misses his second game in a row in a season hampered by illness.

He was also sidelined for last Friday night's win 1-0 defeat by leaders Norwich City.

Albion, who won 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium in November, start the night 14 points better off than Swansea, looking for a first league win since Boxing Day.

West Brom first team coach Jimmy Shan told BBC WM:

"I'd imagine there'd be some disgruntled fans at Darren Moore leaving. He's a club legend, a great guy, a well respected man and the fans are going to display their disappointment.

"As staff, we're planning for the next two games, with the main focus on Swansea and half a glance on the next game on Saturday against Brentford.

"But we need strong support. There's still a promotion push going on here. We need to create the right platform to give the lads the best chance. There's another 30 points to play for over the next 10 games.

"If results had gone differently, we could have been in the top two by now. There's some weird results take place in the Championship and we've been on the receiving end of it the last two weeks."

Match facts

  • Swansea are winless in their last four league visits to The Hawthorns, since a 2-0 win in September 2013.
  • The Baggies are winless in six home league games (of which they have four), the longest current run in the Championship.
  • Swansea have lost each of their last four away league games, their worst run since seven straight Premier League away defeats, from September to December 2017.
  • Albion are looking to complete a league double over Swansea City for the first time since the 1946-47 season.
  • Swansea have won 41% of their league games in which striker Oli McBurnie has started this season (12/29), compared to just 17% when he has not (1/6).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich36219672452772
2Leeds36217860382270
3Sheff Utd36208861342768
4West Brom361710968482061
5Middlesbrough351513739261358
6Derby361510114644255
7Bristol City35159114437754
8Nottm Forest361314950401053
9Aston Villa36121596253951
10Preston361312115549651
11Birmingham361214105346750
12Hull36148145051-150
13Brentford3513101260471349
14Sheff Wed361213114249-749
15Swansea35138144543247
16Stoke361015113742-545
17Blackburn361111144756-944
18QPR36127174255-1343
19Reading36812164053-1336
20Wigan3699183652-1636
21Millwall36810183955-1634
22Rotherham36615153758-2133
23Bolton3678212456-3229
24Ipswich36313202860-3222
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story