Middlesbrough v Preston North End
-
- From the section Championship
Middlesbrough skipper George Friend could be recalled to the starting XI after a substitute appearance against Brentford last weekend.
Defender Aden Flint is more of a doubt with a hamstring problem, while Jordan Hugill could play against his old club.
Ben Pearson returns for Preston after suspension, while Brad Potts, Tom Barkhuizen and Tom Clarke may also be selected after returning from knocks.
Darnell Fisher is banned for one game after accruing 10 yellow cards.
Louis Moult and Callum Robinson continue their hamstring injury rehab and are unavailable for Alex Neil's side.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in 13 games against Preston in all competitions (W7 D6 L0) since a 0-1 defeat in January 1987.
- Preston's last league win against Middlesbrough was in April 1972 - they are winless in 13 games since then.
- Middlesbrough have earned 15 points from their last 13 league games at the Riverside (W3 D6 L4), 19 fewer than they won in their previous 13 there (34; W11 D1 L1).
- Preston are unbeaten in 10 league games (W6 D4), the longest ongoing run in the division.
- During his managerial career, Tony Pulis has never lost at home against Preston in 12 previous meetings (W4 D8 L0), though this is his first since January 2008, a 3-1 win with Stoke.
- Alex Neil has defeated Middlesbrough just once in six attempts in all competitions (D3 L2) - in the Championship play-off final in May 2015.