Championship
Middlesbrough19:45Preston
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Preston North End

George Friend
George Friend (right) returned from a hamstring injury against Brentford
Middlesbrough skipper George Friend could be recalled to the starting XI after a substitute appearance against Brentford last weekend.

Defender Aden Flint is more of a doubt with a hamstring problem, while Jordan Hugill could play against his old club.

Ben Pearson returns for Preston after suspension, while Brad Potts, Tom Barkhuizen and Tom Clarke may also be selected after returning from knocks.

Darnell Fisher is banned for one game after accruing 10 yellow cards.

Louis Moult and Callum Robinson continue their hamstring injury rehab and are unavailable for Alex Neil's side.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in 13 games against Preston in all competitions (W7 D6 L0) since a 0-1 defeat in January 1987.
  • Preston's last league win against Middlesbrough was in April 1972 - they are winless in 13 games since then.
  • Middlesbrough have earned 15 points from their last 13 league games at the Riverside (W3 D6 L4), 19 fewer than they won in their previous 13 there (34; W11 D1 L1).
  • Preston are unbeaten in 10 league games (W6 D4), the longest ongoing run in the division.
  • During his managerial career, Tony Pulis has never lost at home against Preston in 12 previous meetings (W4 D8 L0), though this is his first since January 2008, a 3-1 win with Stoke.
  • Alex Neil has defeated Middlesbrough just once in six attempts in all competitions (D3 L2) - in the Championship play-off final in May 2015.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds37227863382573
2Norwich36219672452772
3Sheff Utd37218863342971
4West Brom361710968482061
5Middlesbrough351513739261358
6Bristol City361510114538755
7Derby361510114644255
8Nottm Forest361314950401053
9Sheff Wed371313114449-552
10Aston Villa36121596253951
11Preston361312115549651
12Birmingham361214105346750
13Hull36148145051-150
14Brentford3613101360491149
15Swansea35138144543247
16Blackburn371211145056-647
17Stoke361015113742-545
18QPR36127174255-1343
19Reading37812174056-1636
20Wigan3799193655-1936
21Millwall36810183955-1634
22Rotherham36615153758-2133
23Bolton3778222458-3429
24Ipswich37314202961-3223
View full Championship table

