Championship
Derby19:45Stoke
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Stoke City

Mason Mount of Derby County
Mason Mount has not played since January when he injured his hamstring in the 1-0 FA Cup win over Accrington
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Derby County have winger Tom Lawrence available after an ankle injury forced him to miss the past six games.

Mason Mount and Craig Bryson remain out but the midfielders should return after the international break, while striker Mason Bennett (groin) is also missing.

Stoke City will give Peter Etebo and Sam Vokes time to prove their fitness for the short trip along the A50.

Both players had been struggling with groin injuries, but could feature at Pride Park against the Rams.

Match facts

  • Derby are hosting Stoke in a league match for the first time since the 2006-07 season, when they lost 2-0 under Billy Davies.
  • None of the previous 12 league meetings between Derby and Stoke have ended as a draw (six wins each).
  • Derby have lost just one of their past nine league games at Pride Park (W4 D4), 1-0 against Millwall in February.
  • Stoke are winless in 10 away games in the Championship (D7 L3), drawing each of the previous three.
  • No side has lost fewer home games in the Championship this season than Derby (three).
  • Only Middlesbrough's away games (35) have featured fewer goals than Stoke's (41 - 17 for and 24 against) in the Championship this season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds37227863382573
2Norwich36219672452772
3Sheff Utd37218863342971
4West Brom361710968482061
5Middlesbrough351513739261358
6Bristol City361510114538755
7Derby361510114644255
8Nottm Forest361314950401053
9Sheff Wed371313114449-552
10Aston Villa36121596253951
11Preston361312115549651
12Birmingham361214105346750
13Hull36148145051-150
14Brentford3613101360491149
15Swansea35138144543247
16Blackburn371211145056-647
17Stoke361015113742-545
18QPR36127174255-1343
19Reading37812174056-1636
20Wigan3799193655-1936
21Millwall36810183955-1634
22Rotherham36615153758-2133
23Bolton3778222458-3429
24Ipswich37314202961-3223
View full Championship table

Top Stories