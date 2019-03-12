Derby County v Stoke City

Mason Mount has not played since January when he injured his hamstring in the 1-0 FA Cup win over Accrington

Derby County have winger Tom Lawrence available after an ankle injury forced him to miss the past six games.

Mason Mount and Craig Bryson remain out but the midfielders should return after the international break, while striker Mason Bennett (groin) is also missing.

Stoke City will give Peter Etebo and Sam Vokes time to prove their fitness for the short trip along the A50.

Both players had been struggling with groin injuries, but could feature at Pride Park against the Rams.

Match facts