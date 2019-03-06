Gary Johnson: Torquay boss unhappy with National League after late Chelmsford call-off

No new date has been set for Torquay's game with Chelmsford

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson has criticised the National League after his side's game with Chelmsford City was postponed late on Tuesday.

Rules state only a referee can call off a game, but the Gulls were unable to find an official to come to Plainmoor to inspect the pitch during the day.

Heavy rain made it unplayable and match referee James Durkin finally called the fixture off at 18:10 GMT.

"The authorities have to rethink how they cancel games," said Johnson.

Chelmsford City, who are third in National League South, made a 500-mile round-trip despite leaders Torquay knowing the game was unlikely to be played.

"They've got to trust the clubs," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon. "It was irresponsible that we weren't allowed to make a decision."

"We said the rain was coming in and the pitch wouldn't be playable.

"The reason why we had to make the decision before 11:00 is that we had to stop Chelmsford and their supporters coming up.

"We tried our best, we rang 12, 13, 14 referees, none of them were available. We couldn't get anyone down."

Torquay have to make a 500-mile trip of their own on Saturday when they are away to Billericay, while Chelmsford travel to Eastbourne Borough.